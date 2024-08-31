Air Defense Force Source of Pride, Manifestation of Dignity

In a message, General Bagheri congratulated the National Air Defense Day to Commander of Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Base Brigadier General Ghader Rahimzadeh.

“I congratulate the National Air Defense Day to you, commanders, managers and valiant staff of the air defense force of the country who are the source of pride and manifestation of the dignity of the Armed Forces of the country,” he stated.

Undoubtedly, the defense power and production of deterrence power in different dimensions in the field of air defense has showcased its strategic consequences day by day and has brought about the unparalleled national trust and peace, General Bagheri emphasized.

In the meantime, “I deem it necessary to express my gratitude to the unflinching efforts of the commanders of the Iranian Air Defense Force who managed to bring about honor and dignity for the Islamic Iran in various arenas including the defense sciences, especially radar, missile and drone systems and wished them all success.”

