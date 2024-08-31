  1. Politics
Aug 31, 2024, 1:06 PM

Maj. Gen. Bagheri:

Air Defense Force Source of Pride, Manifestation of Dignity

Air Defense Force Source of Pride, Manifestation of Dignity

TEHRAN, Aug. 31 (MNA) – Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri said that Iran’s Air Defense Force is a source of pride and manifestation of dignity of the Armed Forces of the country.

In a message, General Bagheri congratulated the National Air Defense Day to Commander of Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Base Brigadier General Ghader Rahimzadeh.

“I congratulate the National Air Defense Day to you, commanders, managers and valiant staff of the air defense force of the country who are the source of pride and manifestation of the dignity of the Armed Forces of the country,” he stated.

Undoubtedly, the defense power and production of deterrence power in different dimensions in the field of air defense has showcased its strategic consequences day by day and has brought about the unparalleled national trust and peace, General Bagheri emphasized.

In the meantime, “I deem it necessary to express my gratitude to the unflinching efforts of the commanders of the Iranian Air Defense Force  who managed to bring about honor and dignity for the Islamic Iran in various arenas including the defense sciences, especially radar, missile and drone systems and wished them all success.”

MA/6211845

News ID 220459
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News