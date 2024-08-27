Iran's response to Zionist regime’s crime ‘definite’: Envoy

Mojtaba Amani pointed to his meetings with the Lebanese media outlets and wrote on his X account, “Today I met with a number of Lebanese media outlets and we discussed important issues taking place in Lebanon and the region. They welcomed the strategy of resisting in the face of separate responses.”

Iran's response to the crime committed by the Zionist regime in assassination of ex-Hamas Politburo Chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran is certain, and the time of the response is decided by the Iranian military forces, the envoy added.

Ismail Haniyeh, who was in Tehran to participate in the swearing-in ceremony of new Iranian President Masoud Mezeshkian, and one of his bodyguards were martyred after their residence was targeted in on July 31.

