Iran-Turkey five-month trade exceeds $6 bn

The IRICA report put the weight of the non-oil trade between the two countries at 6.698 million tons.

As reported Iran-Turkey's five-month non-oil trade indicates a six percent rise in value and a 23 percent growth in weight year on year.

Turkey was the second top trade partner of Iran among the Islamic Republic’s neighbors in the first five months of the present year.

The trade exchanges between Iran and Turkey in the first five months of 2024 reached $2.3 billion, showing a five percent increase compared to the same month last year.

As announced by the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration, the value of Iran’s non-oil trade with its neighbors increased by 16 percent in the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year to reach $26.857 billion.

Mohammad Rezvanifar put the weight of non-oil trade with the neighboring countries at 43.579 million tons in the said period, noting that the trade between the two sides also increased by 10 percent in terms of weight.

He named Iraq, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Turkey, Pakistan, and Afghanistan as the top importers of Iranian goods among the neighboring countries, and the UAE, Turkey, Russia, Oman, and Pakistan as the main sources of imports in the said five months.

Iran shares land or water borders with 15 countries namely UAE, Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Iraq, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Russia, Turkey, Turkmenistan, and Saudi Arabia.

AMK/TT