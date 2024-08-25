Iran reports major rise in agriculture exports in 5 months

IRICA figures published on Saturday showed that Iran had exported some $1.453 billion worth of agricultural products in the five months to August 21, up by 33% from the same period in 2023.

The figures showed that shipments had increased by 22% in volume terms to reach 2.657 million metric tons (mt) over the April-August period.

Pistachio topped the list of main Iranian agriculture products exports with some $352 million worth of shipments, followed by tomato at $177 million and apple at $111 million, showed the figures.

The IRICA said that greenhouse-grown pepper, orange, pistachio, apple and lettuce shipments had shown the highest rise in exports in April-August compared to the same period last year.

That came against a 53% drop in the exports of saffron from Iran, it said, adding that exports of various types of peach and watermelon had also declined by around 15%.

Iran has seen a significant increase in its agriculture exports in recent years thanks to a more generous government support for the sector and the difference between prices of crops in local and regional markets.

Higher exports have led to increased activity and more jobs in Iran’s agriculture sector while it has also led to better development for the country’s rural regions.

Government figures released in July showed that Iran's agriculture output had reached 131 million mt by the end of the calendar year to March 20, up from 110 million mt reported in the previous year.

MA/Press TV