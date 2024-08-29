Tehran, Ashgabat agree to expand customs cooperation

In a meeting held between President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) Mohammad Rezvanifar and Chairman of State Customs Service of Turkmenistan Maksat Khudaikulyev in Tehran, the two sides emphasized expanding and broadening cooperation in various fields.

IRICA chief expressed his satisfaction with the increase in the volume of trade exchanges between the two countries and stated that that Iran and Turkmenistan exchanged 1.4 million tons of products, valued at $450 million, last year (March 21, 2023 to March 20, 2024).

Rezvanifar pointed out that joint bilateral and cross-border meetings will play an effective role in increasing the volume of trade between the two countries and called for setting up joint meetings.

The chairman of State Customs Service of Turkmenistan, for his part, welcomed the development of trade exchanges between the two countries in the recent years, adding that the trade volume between Iran and Turkmenistan is on the upward trajectory.

Maksat Khudaikulyev called for the exchange of experiences and development of educational-training cooperation between the customs of the two countries an offer that was welcomed by the head of Iran's customs chief.

The borders of the two countries have great potentials and Turkmenistan Customs Office is ready to provide customs services at Sarakhs border crossing around the clock, he stressed.

During the meeting, the two sides decided to hold expert-level meetings between the two countries within the next month.

