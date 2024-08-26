Foreign goods transit via Iran hits 9.6 mn tons in 5 months

Mohammad Rezvanifar said that the foreign transit of goods via Iran reached 9.6 million tons in five months, marking a 53% growth compared to last year.

He added that the customs of Parvizkhan, Shahid Rajaei Port, and Bashmaq were the first three customs for transiting foreign goods via Iran in this period.

The deputy economy minister went on to say that 2.7 million tons, 2.4 million tons, and 1.3 million tons of foreign goods were transited from the aforementioned customs offices, respectively, the IRICA chief stated.

Foreign transit of goods from Iran’s Parvizkhan, Shahid Rajaei Port, and Bashmaq Border Crossing registered a 158, 17, and 112 percent growth respectively from March 21 to August 22, 2024, compared to last year’s corresponding period, Rezvanifar noted, IRIB reported.

After the said three customs offices, Iran’s Piranshahr Customs Office accounted for the maximum growth of foreign transit of goods in this period, he went on to say.

Some 445,000 tons of foreign goods were transited from the Piranshahr Customs Office between March 21 and August 22, 2024, showing a 476 percent growth compared to last year’s corresponding period, the IRICA chief added.

AMK/TSN3146813