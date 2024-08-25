Iranain, Saudi FMs stress need for stopping Israeli crimes

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, in a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi, congratulated him on his appointment as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran and wished him success.

During the phone conversation, the latest developments in relation with bilateral ties and regional developments were discussed and views were exchanged.

Both sides emphasized that bilateral relations are in the right direction and called for enhancing and expanding mutual cooperation in various fields.

Referring to the continuation of the Zionist regime's crimes in Gaza and the escalating tensions in the region, they also stressed the need to intensify efforts to stop the Zionist crimes and to send humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

The top Iranian and Saudi diplomats also emphasized the continuation of consultations between the two countries, describing it as being in the interest of both nations and the wider region.

KI/6206915