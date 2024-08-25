Iran, Azerbaijan FMs confer on developments in Caucasus

In a phone call with Seyed Abbas Araghchi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov congratulated him on his appointment as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran and wished him success.

The Azerbaijani foreign minister pointed to his country's desire to develop friendly relations based on good neighborliness with the Islamic Republic of Iran, expressing hope that the cooperation between Tehran and Baku will expand further.

Thanking his Azerbaijani counterpart, Araghchi called the development of friendly relations based on mutual interests with the Republic of Azerbaijan one of the priorities of the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran and emphasized the need to make more use of the potential and capabilities.

Conferring on the developments in the Caucasus region as well as some other international issues were among the other topics of the conversation between the two ministers.

