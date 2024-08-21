Iran likely to respond to Israel through ground, air attacks

Iran's response should have two clear results. First, it must punish the aggressor for terror and violation of Iran's national sovereignty. Second, it should strengthen Iran's deterrence power and bring the (Israel) regime's deep remorse to prevent any future aggression."

"Also, Iran's response should avoid a possible negative impact on a possible (Gaza) ceasefire."

Iran's mission to the UN added that the Islamic Republic would respond to the Israeli regime at a time and in a manner that the Zionists don't expect. "Maybe when their eyes are on the sky and the radar screen, they are surprised from the ground, and maybe a combination of the two."

Ismail Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were martyred after their residence was targeted in Tehran on July 31, according to a statement released by the IRGC.

Issuing a statement, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh was "designed and implemented by the Zionist regime and supported by the criminal government of America."

Reacting to the Israeli act of terror, high-ranking Iranian officials vowed to give a proper response to the Zionist regime, with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei saying, that by assassinating Ismail Haniyeh, the Israeli regime has prepared the ground for harsh punishment for itself.

Earlier in August, the political adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani took to X social media platform, formerly Twitter, to write that preparations have been made to severely punish a regime that only understands the language of force.

The sole goal of the Israeli regime in killing the worshipers of the Al-Tabin school in Gaza and assassinating the martyr Ismail Haniyeh in Iran is to seek war and make the ceasefire negotiations fail, Shamkhani wrote.

Preparations for severe punishment of the Israeli regime have been made following the legal, diplomatic, and media processes, he added.

MP/IRN85574368