According to Al Jazeera, an Israeli attack targeted a school in Gaza City, killing 12 Palestinians.

Nine people were killed at a crowded market in the city of Deir el-Balah in central Gaza.

Several people were killed and injured in a strike on a residential building in the Jabalia refugee camp in the enclave’s north.

In addition, Israeli troops blew up several buildings in Rafah and Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.

