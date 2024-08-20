Iran pursuing Haniyeh’s assassination through legal channels

Asghar Jahangir stated on Tuesday that the Judiciary immediately filed a lawsuit imeddiately after Hamas politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in an Israeli sct of aggression in Tehran on July 31.

He stressed that both domestic and international aspects of the crime, which he condemned as a “clear example of state terrorism”, are being thoroughly investigated.

Iran vowed to deliver a “harsh response” to the Israeli regime over the brazen act of terror committed on Iranian soil.

Jahangir stressed that Iran’s military response does not negate the necessity of pursuing the matter through proper legal channels at the international level.

He noted that relevant authorities, particularly in the Foreign Ministry and judiciary, are engaged in international efforts regarding the case.

Those efforts, Jahangir said, led to an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council earlier this month. However, he added that Iran does not put much faith in the UNSC over this matter.

SD/IRN85574072