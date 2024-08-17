  1. World
Aug 17, 2024, 3:34 PM

Ukraine loses over 2,000 soldiers in clashes with Russia

TEHRAN, Aug. 17 (MNA) – Russia’s Ministry of Defense reported on the progress of the special military operation and key achievements of the Russian Armed Forces over the past 24 hours.

The Russian Armed Forces have eliminated 2,010 Ukrainian troops, while air defenses shot down ten HIMARS rockets, two Hammer bombs, and 35 Ukrainian drones in the last day.

Russian forces destroyed a Su-24 frontline bomber and three Ukrainian Air Force helicopters, including two Mi-8s and a Mi-17, at airfields. The Russian Black Sea Fleet also destroyed two unmanned boats of the Ukrainian Navy.

Units from the Russian Vostok Battlegroup improved their positions along the front line while the Tsentr Battlegroup repelled an attack by Ukraine's Lyut assault brigade and struck six enemy brigades.

MNA/PR

Marzieh Rahmani

