Russian air defenses down 10 HIMARS rockets over day

"The air defenses downed two French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, 10 US-made HIMARS rockets, and 35 drones, including 10 outside the special military operation zone," the statement said.

Russian forces have destroyed a Ukrainian Su-24 bomber and three military helicopters, the Russian Defense Ministry added, TASS reported.

"Russian forces destroyed a Su-24 bomber and three Air Forces helicopters, including two Mi-8 and a Mi-17, at airfields, as well as two launchers and a transport-loading vehicle of the US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launcher system, four launchers and two radar stations AN/MPQ-65 of the US-made Patriot anti-aircraft missile system, a launcher and radar station TRML-4D of the German-made IRIS-T anti-aircraft missile system, and a launcher of the C-125 anti-aircraft missile system. Four depots of rocket and artillery weapons and ammunition, as well as concentrations of enemy manpower and military equipment in 157 areas were hit," the statement said.

MP/PR