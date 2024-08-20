During his meeting with Turkish Ambassador to Moscow Tanju Bilgic, Mikhail Galuzin condemned the Ukrainian incursion into Russia’s Kursk Region, TASS reported, citing the Russian Foreign Ministry statement on its website.

"Discussion was given to the situation around Ukraine. The Russian side subjected to strong condemnation of the barbaric terrorist incursion by armed formations of the Nazi regime in Kyiv into the Kursk Region of the Russian Federation."

"It was underscored that in these circumstances there can be no chance of any talks with Kyiv on the prospects for a political and diplomatic settlement."

Since February 2022, the West has flooded Ukraine with Western weapons and ammunition to support Kyiv forces against Russia.

AMK/PR