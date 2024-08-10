  1. Politics
Aug 10, 2024, 6:07 PM

OIC condemns Israeli airstrike on Tabeen School in Gaza

OIC condemns Israeli airstrike on Tabeen School in Gaza

TEHRAN, Aug. 10 (MNA) – The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) reacted to the savage Zionist regime's airstrike on the Tabeen school in the central Gaza Strip on Saturday.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) today condemned, in the strongest terms, the horrific massacre that targeted the Al-Tabeen school in the Daraj neighbourhood of Gaza City.

In a press statement, the OIC considered this crime an extension of the brutal massacres and genocide committed by the occupation for more than ten months in Gaza, in flagrant violation of international law, the orders of the International Court of Justice and relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

OIC condemns Israeli airstrike on Tabeen School in Gaza

Earlier today, the spokesman of the Iranian Foreign Ministry Nasser Kan'ani strongly condemned the airstrike of the child-killing Israeli regime on Saturday morning against the displaced Palestinians living in the Tabeen school in central Gaza, who were saying morning prayers.

An Israeli airstrike hit a school-turned-shelter in Gaza City early Saturday, killing at least 125 people, Palestinian health authorities said, in one of the deadliest strikes in the 10-month-old aggression waged by the Zionist Israeli regime on the besieged Gaza Strip. The strike on the Tabeen school in central Gaza City also wounded dozens of other people.

MA/6191529

News ID 219281
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News