OIC condemns Israeli airstrike on Tabeen School in Gaza

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) today condemned, in the strongest terms, the horrific massacre that targeted the Al-Tabeen school in the Daraj neighbourhood of Gaza City.

In a press statement, the OIC considered this crime an extension of the brutal massacres and genocide committed by the occupation for more than ten months in Gaza, in flagrant violation of international law, the orders of the International Court of Justice and relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

Earlier today, the spokesman of the Iranian Foreign Ministry Nasser Kan'ani strongly condemned the airstrike of the child-killing Israeli regime on Saturday morning against the displaced Palestinians living in the Tabeen school in central Gaza, who were saying morning prayers.

An Israeli airstrike hit a school-turned-shelter in Gaza City early Saturday, killing at least 125 people, Palestinian health authorities said, in one of the deadliest strikes in the 10-month-old aggression waged by the Zionist Israeli regime on the besieged Gaza Strip. The strike on the Tabeen school in central Gaza City also wounded dozens of other people.

MA/6191529