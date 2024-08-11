  1. Politics
Iran FM Spox:

Israel cannot make up for its strategic defeats in Gaza war

TEHRAN, Aug. 11 (MNA) – Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman said that the Zionist regime’s strategic failures since Al-Aqsa Storm Operation will not be compensated for.

Despite the horrendous crimes and massacres of Palestinians, the strategic failures of the Zionist regime will never be compensated since the Al-Aqsa Operation broke out on October 07, 2023, Nasser Kan’ani emphasized.

In a post on his X account, the spokesman wrote, “The massacre of Palestinians in every place and time showed the whole world the terrorist nature of the Zionist regime and the true face of the anti-human supporters of this criminal regime and false slogans of the US and some European who claim to be advocates of the human rights.”

The increasing savagery and brutality of the occupying regime of Israel, which takes place with the direct and all-out support of the United States and some Western countries, is a sign of this fake regime's fear of the danger of collapse and disintegration, he highlighted.

The victory in this unequal battle belongs to the historical and deep-rooted nation of Palestine, he said, adding,” The bereaved, suffering and grieving but resistant and patient nation of Palestine need to be patient as dawn is near.”

