Gaza death toll exceeds 39,700 amid Israeli strike

The ministry in the Gaza Strip issued a statement, announcing the latest statistics of martyrs and wounded in the attacks of the Zionist regime's army on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023.

According to the announcement of the Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip, 39,790 Palestinian people have been martyred since the onset of war on October 7, 2023.

The total number of Palestinian people wounded in the attack of the Zionist regime on the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the war in this strip has reached 91,72.

In the past 24 hours, the attacks of the Zionist regime army on the Gaza Strip have resulted in the martyrdom of 40 people and the injury of 140 people, the ministry added.

The Ministry of Health of Gaza emphasized that some of the martyrs and victims are still under the rubble and in the streets and occupying regime of Israel’s forces are preventing from providing aid.

