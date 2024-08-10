Iranian pres. condemns Israeli deadly strike on Gaza school

"Governments, institutions that know no limit in supporting Israel are complicit in its crimes," President Pezeshkian said in a statement released on Saturday evening.

Pezeshkian said that the Zionist regime of Israel continues its crimes in the Gaza Strip as it is supported by Western states that claim to be human rights advocates.

The Iranian president noted that the Israeli regime's backers, including governments and institutions, are an accomplice in its genocidal war and crimes in Gaza.

He said while the Western states claim to be calling for talks to reach a ceasefire in Gaza, they see no limit to their support for the brutal regime.

"In accordance with human rights and Islamic culture and teachings, they (Western governments) are definitely accomplices in all these tragic events that the Zionist regime commits with their double-standards they have adopted," he said.

Also, the spokesman of Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned in a statement the aerial attack of the Zionist Israeli regime on Tabeen school in central Gaza, which killed more than 100 civilians and wounded dozens more.

Israel's war on Gaza, now in its 309th day, has killed at least 39,790 Palestinians — mostly women and children — and wounded over 91,702 others, with 10,000+ estimated to be buried under debris of bombed buildings.

