Iran sees no limits to expanding ties with Africa

Speaking in his meeting with Foreign Minister of Somalia Ahmed Moallim Fiqi on the sidelines of the meeting of the Executive Committee of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Jeddah of Saudi Arabia, Bagheri Kani emphasized that Iran attaches great importance to its relations with the African countries.

Welcoming the initiative of the Somalian government to lay the ground for the restoration of relations between the two countries, Iran’s top diplomat stressed, “We believe that Islamic countries should strengthen their relations in line with its shared interests and dealing with the enemies of the Islamic world, so we see no limits to the development and expansion of relations with the African countries.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Bagheri Kani referred to the heinous crimes committed by the Zionist enemy in the past ten months in massacring the innocent Palestinian people with the most advanced and sophisticated American weapons, and stated, “Experience shows that Israel not only is a threat to the Palestinian people, but also a threat to the whole Islamic nations, and the Islamic countries must take practical steps against the Zionist regime.”

The foreign minister of Somalia, for his part, expressed his satisfaction with his meeting with the Iranian counterpart and condemned the Israeli aggressions against the territorial integrity, sovereignty and stability of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“We respect the role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in supporting the Palestinian issue and defending the rights of the oppressed Palestinian nation,” Moallim Fiqi stated.

He appreciated Iran's support for the stability and security of Somalia in dealing with the sinister phenomenon of terrorism.

