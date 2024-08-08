Iran, Jordan FM discuss effective ways to stop Israel crimes

On the sideline of the OIC extraordinary meeting in Jeddah, Iranian caretaker minister Ali Bagheri Kani met and held talks with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi.

Following up on the negotiations and discussions that took place during the visit of the Jordanian Foreign Minister to Tehran, as well as bilateral telephone consultations, the two sides expressed hope that the Jeddah meeting would produce constructive and effective decisions to condemn and apply pressure against the Zionist regime crimes.

Ali Bagheri Kani explained the intensive efforts and consultations that led to holding the Jeddah meeting, stressing the need to adopt a coherent position of all countries in the firm condemnation of the Zionist regime's crime in the assassination of Martyr Ismail Haniyeh.

He also emphasized preparing an appropriate mechanism for the legal and judicial follow-up of this crime in international forums.

Jordan's foreign minister, for his part, condemned the terrorist act of the Zionist regime in the assassination of Martyr Haniyeh in Tehran, emphasizing the need to stop the brutal attack on the Gaza Strip as the key to establishing stability and peace in the West Asian region.

The top Iranian diplomat left Tehran for Jeddah on Wednesday to attend an extraordinary meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) with a focus on “Gaza, the assassination of Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran” and the violation of Iran’s sovereignty by the Zionist regime.

The organization held an extraordinary meeting at the level of the foreign ministers.

In the statement of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation, it is read, “This meeting is taking place in the shadow of the continuation of the Zionist regime’s crimes against the Palestinian nation, especially in Gaza, which has led to the martyrdom of more than 40,000 and wounding of 91,000 Palestinians, most of whom are women and children."

Ismail Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were martyred after their residence was targeted in Tehran on Wednesday, according to a statement released by the IRGC.

Issuing a statement on Saturday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh was "designed and implemented by the Zionist regime and supported by the criminal government of America."

Reacting to the Israeli act of terror, high-ranking Iranian officials vowed to give a proper response to the Zionist regime, with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei saying, that by assassinating Ismail Haniyeh, the Israeli regime has prepared the ground for harsh punishment for itself.

SD/6189640