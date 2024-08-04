Iran condemns Al-Shabaab terrorist attack in Mogadishu

In a statement on Sunday, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman condemned the recent terrorist attack in the Somali capital of Mogadishu.

Kan'ani further offered condolences to the people and government of Somalia, sympathizing with the victims of the the tragic incident.

At least 32 civilians were killed and 63 injured in an explosion on a popular beach in the Somali capital Mogadishu late on Friday evening, police said, an attack the government blamed on al Shabaab terrorist group.

It was the deadliest attack in the Horn of Africa country since twin car bombs detonated near a busy market intersection in October 2022, killing at least 100 people and wounding 300 others.

In addition to the civilians killed at the beach restaurant, police spokesperson Abdifatah Aden said one soldier was killed during the assault.

Al-Shabaab terrorist group controlled a vast area of Somalia before being pushed back in government counteroffensives since 2022. However, the militants remain capable of launching significant attacks on government, commercial, and military targets.

MA/6186159