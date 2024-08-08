Israel's isolation deepened in wake of global condemnations

Iranian caretaker minister Ali Bagheri Kani met and held talks with Waleed A. Elkhereiji, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs in Saudi Arabia on the sideline of the OIC extraordinary meeting in Jeddah.

The wide wave of condemnation of the recent terrorist crime of the Zionist regime against Ismail Haniyeh, as the official guest of the Islamic Republic of Iran, deepened the political isolation of the Zionists, Bagheri Kani said.

"Bilateral relations are moving in the right direction and we hope to witness the development and expansion of relations during the new administration," he also said.

Appreciating the initiative of the Islamic Republic of Iran in proposing the holding of the OIC extraordinary meeting, the Saudi diplomat emphasized the countries' support for Iran in condemning the recent aggression of the Zionist regime.

He described the OIC meeting in Jeddah as good and successful and within the framework of the joint efforts of Islamic countries in confronting the aggression of the Israeli regime.

The Saudi diplomat also pointed out that the process of bilateral relations is going well and that Saudi Arabia pays special attention to the development of relations.

MNA/6189939