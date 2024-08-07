Resistance groups react to al-Sinwar election as Hamas chief

Hamas issued a statement expressing confidence in Abu Ibrahim (al-Sinwar) as its leader at this critical stage and in the complex domestic, regional, and international circumstances.

The group asked God Almighty to grant him success, and make his steps steadfast, and grant the Palestinian people a decisive victory in achieving their objectives.

The Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah said it saw the development as a strong and decisive message to the Zionist enemy, the United States and the Zionists’ other allies, emphasizing that Hamas is fully integrated and united in its decision-making, firm in its principles, and adhering to its main options.

The Islamic Jihad movement in Palestine said that the choice showed that Hamas was still strong and cohesive, and that the enemy had not been able to harm the framework and structure of the movement despite the genocide in Gaza.

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) issued a statement in response to the election of the new head of the Political Bureau of Hamas, stressing that it wishes success for al-Sinwar.

The Muslim Brotherhood congratulated al-Sinwar’s election and stressed that the group shakes his hands and reaffirms its firm position in support of the right of the Palestinian people to defend their land and liberate it from the occupation. The group also noted that at this critical juncture, it is imperative to stand behind the leadership and maintain unity and integrity.

On the other hand, Yisrael Katz, foreign minister of the Israeli regime, claimed that the appointment of al-Sinwar as the leader of Hamas is another reason for his removal and the erasure of the memory of this group from the earth.

Daniel Hagari, spokesman for the Zionist regime’s army, claimed that Israel’s only preparations and goal for al-Sinwar is to make him suffer the same fate as Mohammed Deif, the senior military commander of the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades.

Yoni Ben-Menahem, an Israeli analyst, underlined that the election of al-Sinwar is a victory for Iran.

The Zionist regime’s Kan TV also reported that al-Sinwar’s election shows that Hamas is still strong in Gaza.

The Israeli newspaper Maariv reported that al-Sinwar’s election was in fact a maneuver by Hamas.

The New York Times reported that the election of al-Sinwar as Haniyeh’s successor indicates that Hamas leaders continue to support the October 7 operation 10 months after the onset of the war.

