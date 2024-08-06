Nasrallah ridicules sonic booms created by Israeli war jets

Hezbollah movement held a ceremony in Beirut’s Dahiyeh to commemorate the martyred commander Sayyed Fuad Shokr one week after his martyrdom.

Secretary General of Hezbollah Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah delivered a speech in a mourning ceremony.

At the start of his speech, the Hezbollah leader said that "We meet today to honor one of those men who have proven true to what they pledged to Allah."

Nasrallah ridiculed sonic booms created by Israeli war jets over Beirut.

Hezbollah chief described the martyrdom of Fuad Shokr as a ‘big loss,’ while also adding that this loss ‘will not weaken Hezbollah whatsoever."

Martyr Shokr had a strategic mind and was the chief of the operations chamber in 2006 and one of the makers of the liberation victory in 2000, he said about the recently-martyred Hezbollah commander.

"We acknowledge loss of Fuad Shukr was great one, but this does not shake us at all."

"Recent developments show true goal of Netanyahu's extremist regime is uprooting Palestinians from Gaza," he further said.

"Netanyahu does not want a ceasefire, insists on killing as much Palestinians as possible," he said.

"Israel seeks to annex the West Bank, says there is nothing Palestinian in this world."

Hezbollah leader said that ‘Israel’ is absolving itself of all Oslo stipulations and working to expel Palestinians from West Bank.

The Israeli enemy has annexed Golan Heights and Lebanon’s Shebaa Farms in order complete the entity’s map-from the river to the sea, Nasrallah said.

Nasrallah said that Netanyahu wants to subjugate Gaza, and have absolute security control over it.

He went on to say that the US's deployment of arms to defend Israel against the resistance's retaliatory attacks demonstrates both the US's hypocrisy and Israel's incapability to defend itself, as was also shown in Iran's Operation True Promise.

"Israel not as strong as before this war, and its prestige and military capability are no longer as they were," the Hezbollah chief said.

"Islamic, Christian holy sites in Palestine will be a thing of the past if Gaza resistance is defeated."

Hezbollah leader said Israel is fearful of Iran, and Hezbollah response to assassinations, that's why asking the West to defend it.

"Zionist regime faces West Bank escalation, increased reverse migration following recent assassinations."

Nasrallah called on Arab countries to wake up to the danger of Zionism threatening whole region.





