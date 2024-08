Hezbollah chief will deliver a televised speech on the occasion of the 7th day after the martyrdom of Hezbollah senior commander Fuad Shukr who was assassinated by the Zionist regime in Beirut.

According to the Al-Mayadeen TV network, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah will deliver a speech on Tuesday (5:00 p.m. Beirut local time).

