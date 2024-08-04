Occupied territories targeted with tens of Hezbollah rockets

According to a report by Lebanon’s Al-Manar news network on Sunday morning, a barrage of rockets was launched from southern Lebanon against the Al-Jalil region in northern occupied Palestine as well as the occupied Syrian Golan Heights.

The Lebanese Resistance also announced, in a statement, that it targeted the occupied town of Beit Hillel for the first time with dozens of Katyusha rockets in response to the recent attacks of the Zionist enemy on the villages of southern Lebanon, especially Kafarkala and Deir Saraya, which resulted in the wounding of a number of civilians.

Warning sirens were sounded in 15 occupied towns in occupied Palestine and Golan, according to some media outlets.

The Zionist regime has not confirmed the attack or possible damage and casualties but its media reported that a number of rockets hit Beit Hillel, an area housing a military base in the north of occupied Palestine and caused a fire.

Some sources reported that at least 50 rockets were fired toward the Al-Jalil region in northern occupied Palestine.

Hezbollah has carried out several such strikes on Zionist targets in the occupied territories in recent months.

A day after Operation Al-Aqsa Storm on October 7, 2023, and the Zionist regime’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, Hezbollah in a coordinated measure with Palestinian resistance groups started targeting military bases and intel installations of Israel in the north of the occupied Palestine.

Hezbollah has been targeting the regime’s military and spy installation as well as bases and barrack with its missiles and drones but Zionists target residential areas resulting in the killing of civilians.

The Zionist regime has recently also conducted targeted killing and assassination of Hezbollah members inside Lebanon.

Secretary General of Hezbollah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in a speech on Thursday on the occasion of the martyrdom of Ismail Haniyeh, the Hamas chief, and Fuad Shukr, a prominent commander of the Lebanese Islamic Resistance warned that Zionists shouldn’t expect that the Axis of Resistance will remain silent but such killings make it be more determined against the regime.

Hezbollah’s retaliatory strikes over the past of nearly 10 months have inflicted heavy damage on the regime’s military, perished a large number of soldiers and forced Zionist settlers to flee the occupied areas across Lebanon’s borders.

The regime has been trying to cover up its losses but many analysts and former senior Zionist commanders have acknowledged Israel's helplessness in the war with Hezbollah and have said that they consider Hezbollah to be much stronger and more ready than the Hamas movement and that Gaza has become a quagmire for Israel.

PY/IRN