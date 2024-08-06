Hezbollah hits Israeli air defense HQ in Golan Heights

"Islamic Resistance combatants fired dozens of Katyusha projectiles at the enemy air defense headquarters near Kalia in the Golan Heights and at army barracks," it said on its Telegram channel.

Earlier, Hezbollah said that four field commanders had been martyred in an Israeli attack on Mayfadun near Nabatiyeh and three more had been martyred in a raid on the Adaysseh area, TASS reported.

The Lebanese Resistance movement has been conducting regular attacks since early October against the Israeli regime’s military position in retaliation for the occupying regime’s offensives against Gaza and southern Lebanon.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

MP/PR