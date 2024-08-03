"We will hit enemy from where it doesn't expect"

Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement said in a statement "...our weapons are still aimed at the enemy in all the axes of war".

The movement stated, "We will crush the enemy from where they never imagined, we will avenge our commanders and warriors."

On Tuesday, the Israeli military launched an airstrike against a building in a suburb of Beirut, assassinating Fuad Shukr, a senior Hezbollah commander and an advisor to the movement’s Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

Hezbollah and the Israeli regime have been exchanging fire since October last year, shortly after Tel Aviv launched a genocidal war on Gaza.

SD/Tasnim Telegram Channel