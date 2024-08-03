Thousands rally worldwide in solidarity with Gaza

Thousands took to the streets in cities including Manchester and London in the UK; Aarhus and Copenhagen in Denmark; Rotterdam and Amsterdam in the Netherlands; Uppsala, Malmö, and Helsingborg in Sweden; Stuttgart in Germany; and Rawalpindi in Pakistan. Additionally, solidarity marches and protests were held in Marib, Yemen; Paris, France; Rabat, Morocco; and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Palestinian WAFA news agency reported.

Demonstrators waved Palestinian flags and waved banners denouncing the Israeli occupation’s atrocities against the Palestinian people. The rallies called for an immediate ceasefire, the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, and an end to the double standards in international responses to the war.

Protesters also demanded accountability for Israeli war crimes, particularly those targeting civilians and children, and condemned the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

MNA