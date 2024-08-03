US bolsters bases in northeastern Syria with Apache copters

"US forces have reinforced their bases with 15 Apache helicopters to improve their ability to conduct attacks," a Syrian military source told Sputnik.

The source said that a US military plane landed at the Kharab Al-Jir base, carrying military equipment, air defense missiles, logistics materials, and 25 service members.

Earlier the same day, the US DoD announced that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin would oversee the deployment of more forces to the Middle East to support "Israel," though the exact number of additional troops has yet to be determined.

MNA