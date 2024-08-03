Iran preparing to respond to Ismail Haniyeh assassination

Iran is taking measures to create an appropriate international ground to condemn Israel's recent aggressions on its territory, to emphasize the dangers of such an action for regional and international stability, and its legitimacy to respond to Israeli crime from the political, moral, and legal dimensions.

In this regard, Iranian Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref met and held talks with the Emir of Qatar during his visit to Doha, where he attended the funeral ceremony of Ismail Haniyeh.

Iran's Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani also held phone conversations with several of his counterparts in different states, including from Russia, Jordan, Turkey, and Algeria.

Bagheri Kani also discussed this issue in separate phone talks with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell.

Not confronting the Zionists puts the peace and security of the region at real risk, Bagheri Kani said in a phone conversation with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi, adding that Iran would make the Zionist criminal face law and justice.

The Israeli regime crossed an important red line with the assassination of Haniyeh in Tehran, Bagheri Kani stressed.

This Jordanian minister also condemned Haniyeh's assassination and called it a "crime" and a "violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity" of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The assassination of Martyr Haniyeh in Tehran was a gross violation of the territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Iran will certainly use its inherent and legitimate rights to punish the criminal Zionist regime, Ali Bagheri Kani said while speaking to Borrell.

Bagheri emphasized that the inaction of some European countries, and their silence regarding the Zionists' war-mongering in Yemen and Lebanon, has emboldened this regime to continue its aggressive actions, which will lead to jeopardize the peace and stability in the region.

The EU foreign policy chief, for his part, emphasized that Iran has reserved the right to defend its territorial integrity and expressed his deep concern over the escalation of all-out war in the region and the dire consequences of this issue on the people of the region.

Iran’s Intelligence Minister Esmaeil Khatib has also stressed that the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran was committed with the US green light to the Zionists.

Meanwhile, Western media outlets are trying to make hypothetical scenarios in order to mislead Iran's official investigation.

The Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting has called the reports published under the title of details of Haniyeh's assassination operation cannot be relied upon because they are false and only unofficial speculations.

Ismail Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were martyred after their residence was targeted in Tehran, according to a statement released by the IRGC.

"With condolences to the heroic nation of Palestine and the Islamic nation and the combatants of the Resistance Front and the noble nation of Iran, this morning (Wednesday) the residence of Mr. Dr. Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political office of the Islamic Resistance of Hamas, was hit in Tehran, and following this incident, he and one of his bodyguards were martyred," the statement reads.

Further investigation into the incident is underway.

MP/Alalam6914633