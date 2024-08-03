Iran’s Taftain sets season best in 2024 Olympics

The Iranian sprinter had finished in fourth place with a time of 10.19 seconds in the previous Olympic Games in Tokyo, Tehran Times reported.

Nigerian sprinter Kayinsola Ajayi came first with a time of 10.02, followed by Italy’s defending men’s 100m champion Marcell Jacobs (10.05) and Ghana’s Abdul-Rasheed Saminu (10.06).

“I have to say there was a difficult task ahead of me because the favorite athletes were drawn in my heat,” Taftian said.

“I would have qualified for the final if I had been drawn in another heat. However, I am happy because it was my season best,” he added.

Taftian competed in his third consecutive Olympic Games.

