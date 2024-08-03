  1. Sports
Iran’s Taftain sets season best in 2024 Olympics

TEHRAN, Aug. 03 (MNA) – Iran’s Hassan Taftain finished in fifth place in the men’s 100 meters with a time on 10.18 and failed to advance to the final of the event in the 2024 Olympic Games but he bettered his record in Paris.

The Iranian sprinter had finished in fourth place with a time of 10.19 seconds in the previous Olympic Games in Tokyo, Tehran Times reported.

Nigerian sprinter Kayinsola Ajayi came first with a time of 10.02, followed by Italy’s defending men’s 100m champion Marcell Jacobs (10.05) and Ghana’s Abdul-Rasheed Saminu (10.06).

“I have to say there was a difficult task ahead of me because the favorite athletes were drawn in my heat,” Taftian said.

“I would have qualified for the final if I had been drawn in another heat. However, I am happy because it was my season best,” he added.

Taftian competed in his third consecutive Olympic Games.

