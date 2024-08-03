Top UK military officials visit Tel Aviv

Avichay Adraee, the spokesman of the Israeli military for Arab media division said on his X account in Hebrew, that "Israeli regime's officials also engaged with their UK counterparts on August 2. Gallant met with UK Secretary of State for Defense John Healy to discuss creating a coalition of states in Israel’s defense against Iran and Iranian-backed groups."

The Iranian officials have declared they will punish the Tel Aviv regime for the assassination of Hamas's Ismail Haniyeh on Iran's territory earlier this week.

MNA