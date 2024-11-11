Dutch police arrest pro-Palestine demonstrators in Amsterdam

Police in riot gear moved in on the protesters on Sunday afternoon, shortly after a court upheld the protest ban.

This came as hundreds of demonstrators defied the prohibition to gather in Amsterdam’s Dam Square, chanting demands for an end to Israel’s campaign of death and destruction in Gaza and slogans such as “Free Palestine.”

Witnesses and tourists in Dam Square were said to be shocked by an aggressive police response that included manhandling peaceful protesters.

The Amsterdam District Court earlier upheld a decision by the mayor to ban protests in the Dutch capital, three days after it was rocked by violence between Israeli fans and residents in several areas.

The violence broke out before and after a match between the Israeli team Maccabi Tel Aviv and the Dutch team Ajax.

According to police, the clashes started after the Israeli fans tore down Palestinian flags and shouted anti-Arab slogans.

AMK/PressTV