Germany urges Israel to ink genocide clause in military deal

While Berlin has not approved any arms sales to the Zionist regime since March, the arms deliveries were blocked, despite the government asserting that Tel Aviv is not subject to an arms embargo, Beirut-based Al Mayadeen news network reported.

It is worth noting that Politico confirmed on Monday a report originally published by the German tabloid Bild.

According to Bild, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Economy Minister Robert Habeck, both from the Green party, “blocked new deliveries” and demanded that "Israel" ensure the weapons would not target civilians in Gaza.

The outlet reported, “The Israeli regime must give the German government a written assurance that arms exports from Germany will not be used for genocide,” citing unnamed sources from the government and defense sectors.

Germany has been one of "Israel's" biggest supporters, providing diplomatic and weapons support for the Zionist regime since the beginning of the war on Gaza, and even clamping down on pro-Palestine protests and activists in the country.

Under German law, weapons cannot be sent to nations where they risk being used against civilians.

The Zionist regime has been indiscriminately attacking civilians in Gaza, where over 42,000 Palestinians have been killed since the war began in October 2023.

