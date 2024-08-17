Yemenis continue to support Palestinians against Zionists

Despite the heavy rain, the protest called the million-man march was held in Sana’a on Friday. Similar weekly demonstrations also took place in other Yemeni provinces, including Hajjah, Hudaydah, Ma’rib, and Sa’ada.

The demonstrators were raising Yemeni and Palestinian flags and chanting slogans in support of the oppressed Palestinian people.

They also voiced their support for their country’s pro-Gaza operations and the expected response of the Axis of Resistance to the recent Israeli assassinations.

“The response is a definite decision…coming inevitable,” the protesters chanted.

In a statement, the organizers of the protests hailed the steadfastness of the Palestinian people and their Resistance combatants who “thwarted the enemies’ hopes and dreams.”

It also praised the missile attack conducted by the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas against Tel Aviv and its suburbs this week, more than 10 months after the start of the Israeli aggression on Gaza, saying it shows that the regime has failed to undermine the Palestinian resistance and that “there are so safe areas for the occupiers”.

Meanwhile, the statement slammed the international silence and Arab inaction on the Israeli crimes.

It also denounced the Israeli violations at al-Aqsa Mosque in al-Quds as “a serious escalation”, urging the Arab and Muslim nations to take “honorable” stances on Israeli crimes and violations.

Since the onset of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, the Yemeni forces have carried out scores of operations in support of the war-hit Gazans, striking targets throughout the occupied Palestinian territories, in addition to targeting Israeli ships or vessels heading towards ports in the occupied territories.

AMK/PressTV