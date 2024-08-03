Iran embassy in Lebanon issues stark warning to aggressors

The Iranian embassy issued a statement on Saturday on the occasion of the anniversary of the battle and conflict between the Zionist regime of Israel's army and Lebanon in August 2010, declaring that "the heroic fight of the officers and soldiers of the Lebanese army in the southern town of Adisa on August 3, 2010 is a source of honor and constitutes a golden equation in preserving borders with blood."

"This incident is a stark warning to those who dare to attack any part of Lebanon's territory, because the entire Lebanon will never tolerate such a thing, and any aggressor hand against the country will be cut off," the statement read.

On the third of August 2010 that the Israeli regime invaded the village of Adisa in southern Lebanon with its tanks and military equipment, sparking in a conflict between the Lebanese army forces and the aggressors. In the conflict, a high-ranking Israeli officer was killed and three Lebanese, including two soldiers, lost their lives.

MNA