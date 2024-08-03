US sends message to Iran over response to Haniyeh martyrdom

According to a report released by Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, Cairo conveyed Americans' messages to Iran on targeting Israeli officials or diplomats in any of the countries in the region, as well as targeting sites, areas, or civilian or commercial facilities in the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories, whether directly from its territory or through its allies in the region.

However, Cairo did not receive any signals from officials in Tehran regarding the nature of the next stage or the expected Iranian measures, and what happened was nothing more than the Iranian side listening to the views and messages carried by Cairo, the report added.

Iranian officials are yet to comment on this issue.

Ismail Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were martyred after their residence was targeted in Tehran early on Wednesday, according to a statement released by the IRGC.

Haniyeh was in Tehran to attend the inauguration ceremony of the new Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday (July 30).

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said that by assassinating Ismail Haniyeh, the Israeli regime prepared the ground for harsh punishment for itself.

Iran considers its duty to take revenge for the assassination of Haniyeh who was martyred in the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Leader added.

