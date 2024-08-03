Iran’s 4-month pistachio export up 193% on year

The chairman of Kerman’s Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture, Mehdi Tayebzadeh, put the worth of a four-month pistachio export at $273 million.

According to the data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Iran exported about 2.226 million tons of agricultural products valued at $1.18 billion in the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year, registering an increase of 32 percent in value year on year.

The exports of the mentioned products also increased by 22 percent in terms of weight.

As reported, pistachio was the top exported item in the mentioned period with $237 million of exports, a 193 percent increase compared to the previous year.

The country's non-oil trade reached $36 billion in the first four months of this year. Out of the country's total foreign trade, $17.5 billion was the share of exports and $18.5 billion was for imports.

AMK/TT