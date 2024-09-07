Iran’s pistachio production up 15%: Official

The country’s pistachio production in the current year registered a 15 percent hike compared to the previous two years, Director General of the Ministry of Agriculture for Dried Fruits Affairs Dariush Salempour noted.

He stated that pistachios are one of the most important products of the country's agricultural and horticultural sectors, adding that Iran ranks first in the world in terms of pistachio orchards and second in terms of production in the worldwide.

More than 300,000 tons of pistachio varieties are annually produced and harvested in the country, half of which is consumed in the country while the rest are exported from the country, he added.

Kerman, South Khorasan, Semnan and Central provinces are the main pistachio production hubs in the country.

