Over $115 mn goods exported from Iran’s Khoy, Razi customs

The manager of Khoy Customs Office said that 174,500 tons of different types of goods were exported from the customs offices of Khoy and Razi, located in Iran and Turkey common border, between March 21 to July 22, 2024, showing more than twofold hike compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Hojjat Chavoshi went on to say that 19,200 tons of types of goods, valued at $9 million, were exported from Khoy Customs Office in the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21, 2024), showing a 100 and more than threefold growth in weight and value respectively compared to the same period last year.

He went on to say that various types of minerals and agricultural products were exported from Khoy Customs Office in this period.

MA/6183510