Iran exports $200 mn technical-eng. services in 4 months

The director general of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran for Technical-Engineering Services and Knowledge-based Products Office stated that Iran’s export of the technical and engineering services registered an 18 percent growth between March 21 to July 22, 2024 compared to the same period last year.

Mohammad Reza Karimzadeh pointed out that 18 certificates were approved for exporting the technical and engineering services overseas.

The official put the value of the technical and engineering services exported from Iran to other countries from March 21 to July 22, 2024 at $200 million, showing an 18 percent growth compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

The technical and engineering services refer to the sectors including tourism, health tourism, creative industries, road, sea, rail and air transit and also knowledge-based products.

He put the value of the aforementioned products exported from the country overseas last year (from March 21, 2023 to March 20, 2024) at $15.6 billion.

MA/IRN85557153