Sep 4, 2023, 8:24 PM

Iran exports $110 m of pistachio in March-August

TEHRAN, Sep. 04 (MNA) – Iran exported $110 million worth of pistachio to various countries in the first five months of this year 1402 in the Iranian calendar (March 21-August 21), an economic official said.

Ruhollah Latifi, the caretaker head of the Department of Monitoring and Foreign Trade of "the Central Organization for Rural Cooperative of Iran" said that in the first five months of this year 1402 in the Iranian calendar (March 21-August 21), nearly 16,000 tons of pistachio was exported.

The official said that the pistachio export volume was worth $109 million.

This figure shows a 6% increase compared to the same period last year, he added.

Some 44 countries were destinations of the Iranian pistachio in that 5 months period, he said, adding that 23% of Iran’s pistachio was exported to Russia in that period.

Germany, the UAE, Kyrgyzstan, and China are the number 2 to 4 destinations of the Iranian pistachio, he further noted.

Earlier this week, Latifi said that during the five months of this Iranian year,  $1.998 billion worth of crops and farming products were exported, showing a 19% increase compared to the same period last year.

