Mohammad Rezvanifar added that the number of trucks and trailers imported into the country in the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21, 2024) registered a 224 and 196 percent growth in terms of quantity and value respectively, compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

The deputy minister of economy added that 1,532 trucks and trailers, valued at $180 million, were imported into the country from March 21 to August 22, 2023.

