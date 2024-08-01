Iran blames US for assisting Israel in Haniyeh assassination

Amir Saeed Iravani made the remarks in a Security Council meeting on the theme “The Middle East Situation” on Wednesday night.

The full text of Iravani's speech is as follows,

Mr. President,

At the outset, I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to the Russian Federation for convening this emergency meeting.

I extend my gratitude to China and Algeria for requesting this meeting as well as those members that supported convening of the meeting.

We also thank USG, Ms. Di Carlo for her briefing.

Mr. President,

Distinguished Members of the Council,

We request this urgent meeting and attend the Council today to address a matter of grave importance and urgency, one that threatens international peace and security, and challenges the very principles upon which this esteemed body was founded.

As we addressed in our letter today to you Mr. President, the cowardly assassination of Mr. Ismail Haniyeh, the political chief of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (HAMAS), and a great leader of the Palestinian people’s legitimate struggle for self-determination, as the result of an aggressive act of terrorism by the Zionist occupying regime of Israel.

Mr. Haniyeh who was in Tehran upon an official invitation of the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran to attend the inauguration ceremony of the new President of the Islamic Republic of Iran with the presence of leaders of many foreign countries, was targeted, alongside his companion, in his residence in Tehran at around 2:00 a.m. local time on Wednesday 31 July 2024.

This act of terror is just another manifestation of Israel’s decades-long pattern of terrorism targeting Palestinians and other supporters and sympathizers of the Palestinian cause across the region and beyond.

In addition to its terrorist objectives, Israel was also pursuing a political goal with this act, aiming to disrupt the first day of the new government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which has prioritized strengthening peace, and stability in the region, and enhancing cooperation and constructive engagement with international community.

The Islamic Republic of Iran condemns in the strongest possible terms this horrible terrorist act as a most serious violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations as well as a grave breach of Iran’s sovereignty and national security.

This aggressive act of terrorism, as provocative as it is, constitutes a serious breach of peace and security and requires immediate and effective action by the UN Security Council in the discharge of its responsibilities under the Charter.

This crime is not isolated but part of a broader pattern of aggressive actions and policies by the Israeli regime against other nations in the region. Just hours before this heinous crime, this regime carried out cowardly terrorist attacks in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon, targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure.

The warmongering leaders of this rough regime have shown complete disregard for the basic norms and principles of international law.

Their crimes reveal a lack of commitment to peace and stability in the region and suggest an intention to escalate conflict and expand the war through the entire region.

The responsibility of the United States, as the strategic ally and main supporter of the Israeli regime in the region, cannot be overlooked in this horrific crime.

This act could not have occurred without the authorization and intelligence support of the U.S.

The continuation of Israel’s aggressions threatens peace and stability in the region.

The international community, particularly the United Nations Security Council cannot remain indifferent to such heinous crimes and must take decisive action to address these violations and hold the perpetrators accountable.

Mr. President,

The persistent and systematic attacks on Palestinian civilians in Gaza, characterized by disproportionate use of force and indiscriminate targeting, have resulted in tragic loss of life, widespread destruction, and deepening humanitarian crises.

These actions, which frequently target civilian infrastructure, residential areas, and medical facilities, not only violate international humanitarian law but also constitute war crimes under the Geneva Conventions.

Unfortunately, the inaction and inability of the Security Council have emboldened this occurring regime, allowing it to continue committing war crimes against the oppressed people of Palestine and acts of aggression against other nations of the region.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has repeatedly warned of the serious repercussions that the malicious activities of the Israeli-occupying regime pose to regional and international peace and security.

Despite these provocations, Iran has consistently exercised maximum restraint.

Following the Israeli regime's cowardly terrorist and armed attack on our diplomatic premises in Damascus, Syria, on 1st April, we promptly notified the UN Security Council and the Secretary-General of the Israeli international wrongful act and called on the Security Council to denounce this unjustified criminal and terrorist act decisively and to take appropriate measures to prevent the recurrence of such crimes and aggressions.

Regrettably, the Security Council has failed in its duty to maintain international peace and security, and a draft press statement proposed by Russia in condemning the Israeli atrocious act was blocked by the United States.

Yet, it is now imperative that the occupying regime be held fully accountable for its atrocities.

This regime must not be allowed to evade responsibility for its violations and the consequences that follow.

Mr. President,

Distinguished Members of the Council,

For nearly ten months, certain countries, particularly the United States, have shielded Israel from any responsibility for the massacre in Gaza and malicious activities in the region.

These countries have not only denied the inherent right of Palestinian resistance groups to self-defense against Israeli atrocities but have also shamelessly justified the Israeli massacre and genocide against defenseless Palestinian people under the pretext of self-defense for Israel.

The US and its made cynical attempts to justify and cover up the atrocities committed by the Israeli regime against the people of Palestine through arbitrary and misleading interpretations of the concept of self-defense.

Regrettably, the United States has once again chosen to turn a blind eye to reality and overlook the root causes of the current situation.

Palestinian resistance groups like Hamas and other resistance groups in the region are not terrorists. They are legitimate groups under international law and were established to fight against occupations and aggressions

Today at this meeting, in a display of hypocrisy, the United States has falsely blamed accused Iran without acknowledging their failures, as permanent members, to uphold their international commitments to peace and security in the region.

Mr. President,

The Security Council must unequivocally condemn Israel for this horrible terrorist act as a most serious violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations as well as a grave breach of Iran’s sovereignty and national security.

This condemnation should be strong, and clear, and reflect the international community's rejection of such violations of sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Furthermore, the Security Council should take immediate steps to hold Israel accountable for these acts of aggression. This includes considering the imposition of sanctions, and other measures that are necessary to prevent further violations and to signal that Israeli malevolent activities will not be tolerated by the international community.

The Council must also demand that Israel immediately cease all aggressive actions against the Palestinian territories, and other nations in the region.

This demand should be accompanied by a call for ending the occupation of the Palestine territories, the territory of Lebanon, and the Syrian-occupied Golan, in accordance with international law and the principles of the United Nations.

And finally, the Islamic Republic of Iran reserves its inherent right to self-defense, in accordance with international law to respond decisively to this terrorist and criminal act when it deems necessary and appropriate.

The Islamic Republic of Iran reaffirms its commitment to upholding international law and the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter. We believe that peace and stability in the region can only be achieved through respect for these principles.

Thank you.

