TEHRAN, Aug. 01 (MNA) – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said prayers over the body of martyr Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political bureau of Hamas on Thursday.

Ismail Haniyeh, the political bureau chief of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, and one of his bodyguards were martyred in their residence in the Iranian capital early on Wednesday.