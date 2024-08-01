Pezeshkian calls for implementing Iran-China coop. agreement

Speaking in his meeting with Special Envoy of Chinese President and Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress Peng Qinghua, who traveled to Iran for participating in the inauguration ceremony of 14th terms of Iran’s presidency, he termed China as a strategic partner in foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

China has always been a friend of Iran during the difficult times, and Iran will not forget Beijing's help in dealing with the cruel US sanctions, Pezeshkian emphasized.

Iran is ready to expand regional and international interactions and cooperation with China within the framework of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and BRICS, President Pezeshkian underlined.

As the United States, with the aim of selling weapons to Zionist regime, is seeking to spread war and insecurity in our region, the moves taken by the Chinese government are commendable to maintain peace and stability by resolving the differences of the countries in the region, he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Pezeshkian pointed to the criminal act of the Zionist regime in the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political bureau of the Hamas movement, and blamed the United States for its military and financial support for the Zionist regime in continuation of the unprecedented crimes, ranging from the killing of women, children in Gaza to the cowardly assassinations of the Hamas chief.

The special envoy to Chinese President called Iran as a strategic partner for China and said that his country attaches great importance to its relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

China is keen to expand its relations with Iran in all fields, Peng Qinghua emphasized.

He further called the longstanding history of relations between Iran and China as a sign of the depth of cultural and historical ties between the two nations and added that Iran and China have always supported each other in international developments and these mutual supports are the basis for joint cooperation.

