Enemies seeking to create discord between Iran, Saudi Arabia

Pezeshkian made the remarks on Tuesday during a meeting with Mansour bin Mutaib bin Abdulaziz, the special envoy of the Saudi king, who took part in the Iranian president’s inauguration earlier in the day.

He mentioned that in addition to neighborly considerations and fraternal relations, the ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia are also tied to religious and ideological commonalities, turning them into a united nation.

The Iranian President also emphasized the importance of vigilance and unity in foiling any plots aimed at creating discord between the two countries.

Meanwhile, The Saudi envoy said that the kingdom’s leaders are interested in developing ties with Iran, and they believe that the China-brokered agreement that restored Tehran-Riyadh relations protects both regional and global interests.

He also emphasized that the enduring relations between the two countries are rooted in shared history, culture, neighborly relations, brotherhood, and a common religion.

