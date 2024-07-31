Iran determined to improve relations with Russia

Pezeshkian made the remarks in a meeting with the visiting Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has not forgotten the countries that have been friends and supporters of the Iranian nation in difficult times and will continue and develop its relations with these countries with strength and power, the Iranian president said.

If we strengthen our relations based on mutual capacities and in the direction of strengthening capabilities, the US and Western countries will no longer be able to use the tactic of sanctions against us, and if they do, it will have no effect, he added.

Volodin, for his part, said, "Mr. Putin asked me to inform you of Russia's readiness to cooperate with the Islamic Republic on the way to achieving the great bilateral goals."

Putin attaches great importance to the development of relations with Iran, and the Russian Parliament is also ready to cooperate and facilitate the path of achieving mutual interests of the two countries, he added.

MP/6181559