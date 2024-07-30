'Expansion of Iran-UAE interaction to benefit Islamic ummah'

Pezeshkian made the remarks in a meeting with the visiting Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the Iranian president expressed hope that the relations and cooperation between the two countries will further expand in the future.

Saying that deepening and strengthening relations with neighbors is the priority of the foreign policy of his government, Pezeshkian said that Islamic countries and nations are brothers and if they unite, the Zionist regime will not be able to commit such terrible crimes against the oppressed people of Palestine.

He expressed hope that the expansion of interactions between Tehran and Abu Dhabu would lead to real unity and cohesion between Islamic countries.

The top Emirati diplomat, for his part, said that the government and people of the UAE have a deep and abundant interest in Iran and the Iranian people.

"We believe that it is a good chance that we are together and have good relations with each other, and I hope that we can make the best use of the available opportunities to provide mutual benefits."

Wishing Pezeshkian success on his mission, he said that the UAE would always welcome any thoughts and ideas to develop relations between the two countries in all fields and at all levels.

